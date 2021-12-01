Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 144,092 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Ambrx Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,820,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,727,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AMAM stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

