Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,749 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $210,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

WWE stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWE. MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

