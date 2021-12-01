Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK).

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.