Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,655 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Bankwell Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $774,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 22.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Matt Mcneill bought 11,070 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $344,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman bought 7,186 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $668,106 in the last three months. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

