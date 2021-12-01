Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 339,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Romeo Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after acquiring an additional 171,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Romeo Power by 125.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 46.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 344,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMO opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMO. Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

