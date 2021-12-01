Millennium Management LLC Sells 408,004 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Textainer Group worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 215.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TGH opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.