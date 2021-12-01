Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 272,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,868,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,870,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,849,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,097,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,886,000.

Shares of DHB Capital stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

