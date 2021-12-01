Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Up 6.6%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s share price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.12 and last traded at 2.11. Approximately 35,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,476,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $628.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 134,482 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

