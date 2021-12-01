Minim (MINM) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Minim to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -32.26% -22.09% -4.81%

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minim and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -20.83 Minim Competitors $695.62 million $11.16 million 39.48

Minim’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Minim and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 189 708 1228 44 2.52

Minim currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 130.06%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Minim has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s peers have a beta of 3.66, meaning that their average share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minim peers beat Minim on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

