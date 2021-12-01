MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Trading Down 7.2%

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INKT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

