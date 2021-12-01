Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.17. Mitek Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $629,430 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

