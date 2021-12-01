Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) versus Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Financial Analysis

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mitek Systems and Mandiant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Mitek Systems currently has a consensus price target of $24.13, suggesting a potential upside of 40.83%. Mandiant has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Mitek Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Mitek Systems and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems 7.02% 15.16% 7.90% Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitek Systems and Mandiant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems $119.80 million 6.29 $8.41 million $0.19 90.16 Mandiant $940.58 million 4.33 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -16.80

Mitek Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitek Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Mandiant on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

