Mizuho Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $56.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.