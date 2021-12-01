MktCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $394.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $34,629.80 and $394.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00065113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00073090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.96 or 0.08058693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,752.70 or 0.98688465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021610 BTC.

About MktCoin

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org . MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MktCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using US dollars.

