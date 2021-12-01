Modern Investment Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,272.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $788,621.06 and $1,272.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00056654 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars.

