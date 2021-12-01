Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $352.43 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average is $308.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.