Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00.
- On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00.
- On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $352.43 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average is $308.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.