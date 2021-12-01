Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded down 6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $324.42 and last traded at $331.29. 61,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,483,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.43.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,250 shares of company stock valued at $146,067,945. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

The firm has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

