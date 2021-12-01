Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Up 78.0% in November

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Molecular Partners stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOLN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

