Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $44.19. 51,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

