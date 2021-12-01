Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) released its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 131,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,486. Momo has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Get Momo alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MOMO. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.