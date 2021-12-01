Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.40 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Momo has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

