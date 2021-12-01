MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.29

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 45 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,964,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

