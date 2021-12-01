Monolith Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $194.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00236335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

