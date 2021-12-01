Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $539,493 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.43. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

