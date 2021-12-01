Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.54

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.54 and traded as low as $73.00. Moog shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 323 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Moog Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

