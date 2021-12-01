MoonTrust (MNTT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,456.00

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $930,079.63 and $2,456.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00094226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.78 or 0.08003330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.79 or 0.98177109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021556 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

