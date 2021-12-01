Morgan Stanley Acquires 34,792 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,429 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.09. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

