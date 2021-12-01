Morgan Stanley Boosts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $23.75

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.75 to $23.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 163,901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.