Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphatec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alphatec by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 152,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,476. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

