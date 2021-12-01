Morgan Stanley Has $8.41 Million Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of HealthStream worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HealthStream by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 134,828 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.87 million, a P/E ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

