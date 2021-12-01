Morgan Stanley Has $8.61 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 810.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,393 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.27. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

