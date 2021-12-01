Morgan Stanley Purchases 6,896 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Woodward by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

