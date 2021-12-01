Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $98.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.15. Euronext has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

