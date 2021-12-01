Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.51.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

