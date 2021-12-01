Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

NYSE:MSI opened at $253.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.16 and a 52 week high of $262.42. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.