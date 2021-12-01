MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) traded up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.30. 39,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,794,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

