MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.09. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 155.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. 827,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,768. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $568.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

