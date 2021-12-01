N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,625,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,077,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 640,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. N-able has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

