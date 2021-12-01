Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.06

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

