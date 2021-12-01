National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the October 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of National Bank of Greece stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. National Bank of Greece has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

