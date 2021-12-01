National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the October 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of National Bank of Greece stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. National Bank of Greece has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.30.
About National Bank of Greece
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.