National Grid plc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.1573 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
National Grid has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years. National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NGG stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
