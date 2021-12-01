National Grid plc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.1573 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years. National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Grid by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

