National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

National Vision stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 49,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on EYE. Loop Capital upped their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.56.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

