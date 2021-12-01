NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $51.29 Average PT from Brokerages

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NCR by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NCR by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 158.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NCR by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 1,986,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,834. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

