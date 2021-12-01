Needham & Company LLC Trims CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price to $5.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

