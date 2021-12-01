Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) versus ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Critical Contrast

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nemaura Medical and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.52%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $238.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88% ShockWave Medical -21.60% -17.68% -13.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and ShockWave Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.36) -13.47 ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 93.87 -$65.70 million ($1.10) -163.85

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats ShockWave Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.