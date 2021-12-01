NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $54.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.26. 8,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,923. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

