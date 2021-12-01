NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NPTN shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,874. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $815.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,029. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 441,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 93,373 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

