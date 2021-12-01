Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Down 3.5%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $46.81. 3,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 1,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57.

About Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

