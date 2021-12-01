NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,768,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Get NetApp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $959,134. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.