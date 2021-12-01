Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.77% of Nevro worth $44,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nevro by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 11.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVRO. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

